Home States Kerala

Kerala HC: Foreign banks can’t use coercion

The petitioner said two persons from the recovery agency had threatened that she would be arrested and taken to Saudi Arabia if she failed to repay the loan immediately.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the Kerala High Court has held that banks and financial institutions functioning in other countries cannot resort to coercive action by engaging recovery agents to recover a defaulted loan amount from a borrower in the country. The bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice V G Arun made the observation while disposing of a writ petition filed by a Kollam native who worked as a nurse in Saudi Arabia. According to the petitioner, recovery agents engaged by Al-Rajhi Bank of Saudi Arabia are intimidating her to pay the defaulted amount.

The court noted if the borrower has failed to repay the loan, which amounts to a criminal offence according to the law of the country where the bank operates, the bank should initiate criminal action through the diplomatic channel. “Any attempt to recover loans from an Indian citizen can only be in accordance with the Indian laws, lest it would amount to a challenge to the administration of justice in our country and would violate the Constitutional guarantee of equal protection of law to every citizen of the country. It is always open for the foreign bank or financial institution to initiate legal action for recovery, which can even be in pursuance of a judgment which the bank has obtained from the foreign country,” the court observed.

The court noted that coercive methods adopted by banks in India to recover pending loan amount from defaulters utilising the services of recovery agents have time and again invited criticism from various courts including the Supreme Court.

According to the petitioner, Al-Rajhi Bank and other foreign banks have authorised Mumbai-based Bilkish Associates Pvt Ltd to act on their behalf. The agreement entered into between Bilkish Associates and KGM Associates revealed that the latter was engaged for debt collection services in Kerala.

The petitioner said two persons from the recovery agency had threatened that she would be arrested and taken to Saudi Arabia if she failed to repay the loan immediately. The state police chief informed the court strict instructions were given to all district police chiefs to ensure that no unauthorised loan collection agents were functioning in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Foreign banks
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp