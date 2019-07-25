Lathicharge on CPI MLA Eldo Abraham: Collector begins inquiry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Wednesday began an inquiry into the manhandling of Muvattupuzha MLA Eldo Abraham MLA, allegedly by police, during a CPI protest march on Tuesday. The Collector met party workers and police officers admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital and Ernakulam General Hospital and recorded their statements. He has also collected all medical records and the video footage of the march and the police action. It is learnt he will grant a day’s time for the injured to recover before collecting detailed statements from both parties.

He has also directed the hospital authorities to hand over the documents related to the treatment. Meanwhile, Eldo Abraham has lodged a complaint before the Assembly Speaker. According to him, Ernakulam Central SI Vipin Das assaulted him without any provocation. He handed over photographs of the lathicharge.

The Collector will submit his report within a week. It was on Tuesday several leaders and workers, including Eldo Abraham, sustained severe injuries following police lathicharge during a protest march taken out by CPI Ernakulam district committee to Kochi Range IG office. They demanded action against Njarakkal CI M K Murali, who allegedly took a biased stand, in connection with the incidents arising out of the AISF- SFI clash at Government Arts And Science College, Vypeen