Home States Kerala

Mineral deposits draft ordinance gets govt nod

The move is aimed at preventing illegal mining in Malabar region and ensuring revenue from royalty to the government

Published: 25th July 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft ordinance giving the government full rights over mineral deposits in Malabar region, both in the upper crust and underground. The ordinance, to be issued with prior sanction of the President, would not have the provision to compensate the landowner.       

An official release said the ordinance was aimed at preventing illegal mining and ensuring the royalty revenue for the government.The Cabinet also approved acquisition of 108 acres of land for the development of Kannur airport. Of this, 60 acres are for setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul unit; 25 acres are for expanding the overall area and giving a slant, and 25 acres are for expanding the runway.
The land will be acquired through KINFRA (Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation).
Other approvals

Administrative sanction would be given to acquire 0.9676 hectare for building a metro station at Vadakkekotta in Ernakulam Woman police stations would be established in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod. Nineteen posts would be created, including one CI post, two SI posts, five woman senior civil police officer (SCPO) posts, 10 woman CPO posts and one driver post. Of them, one SI post, three posts of woman senior CPO and 10 posts of woman CPO will be filled via redeployment.
Financial assistance would be given to families of Ockhi victims who died or went missing in the cyclone.

A solatium of `5 lakh would be given to the family of Sabith, the first Nipah victim in the state.Tenure of 42 senior government pleaders in the High Court would be extended from July 27 until further order. The tenure of the government’s standing counsels in the Supreme Court C K Rajan and Nishe Rajen Shonker will be extended from July 23 until further order.

Anomalies in salary revision of non-academic staff in Malabar Cancer Centre would be rectified. Lecturer post would be included in the revision. The new salary scale for nursing assistants would be approved. Salary scale of six direct recruits in the SCERT academic section would be revised on a par with government employees

Main Cabinet decisions

An intensive drive to be held from August 1 to November 1 to settle around 1.21 lakh pending files in 37 departments
Good service entry to be given to departments and department heads who settle maximum number of files during the drive
Govt to settle pending public complaints before August 31. Adalats and follow-ups planned
A meeting of IAS officers and officers above the rank of deputy secretaries to be convened to take the process forward

Woman police stations mooted

Woman police stations would be established in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod. Nineteen posts would be created.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp