Mineral deposits draft ordinance gets govt nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft ordinance giving the government full rights over mineral deposits in Malabar region, both in the upper crust and underground. The ordinance, to be issued with prior sanction of the President, would not have the provision to compensate the landowner.

An official release said the ordinance was aimed at preventing illegal mining and ensuring the royalty revenue for the government.The Cabinet also approved acquisition of 108 acres of land for the development of Kannur airport. Of this, 60 acres are for setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul unit; 25 acres are for expanding the overall area and giving a slant, and 25 acres are for expanding the runway.

The land will be acquired through KINFRA (Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation).

Other approvals

Administrative sanction would be given to acquire 0.9676 hectare for building a metro station at Vadakkekotta in Ernakulam Woman police stations would be established in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod. Nineteen posts would be created, including one CI post, two SI posts, five woman senior civil police officer (SCPO) posts, 10 woman CPO posts and one driver post. Of them, one SI post, three posts of woman senior CPO and 10 posts of woman CPO will be filled via redeployment.

Financial assistance would be given to families of Ockhi victims who died or went missing in the cyclone.

A solatium of `5 lakh would be given to the family of Sabith, the first Nipah victim in the state.Tenure of 42 senior government pleaders in the High Court would be extended from July 27 until further order. The tenure of the government’s standing counsels in the Supreme Court C K Rajan and Nishe Rajen Shonker will be extended from July 23 until further order.

Anomalies in salary revision of non-academic staff in Malabar Cancer Centre would be rectified. Lecturer post would be included in the revision. The new salary scale for nursing assistants would be approved. Salary scale of six direct recruits in the SCERT academic section would be revised on a par with government employees

Main Cabinet decisions

An intensive drive to be held from August 1 to November 1 to settle around 1.21 lakh pending files in 37 departments

Good service entry to be given to departments and department heads who settle maximum number of files during the drive

Govt to settle pending public complaints before August 31. Adalats and follow-ups planned

A meeting of IAS officers and officers above the rank of deputy secretaries to be convened to take the process forward

Woman police stations mooted

