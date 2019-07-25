Missing woman’s body exhumed from lover’s plot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a 30-year-old woman who had been missing for a month was exhumed from a plot near the residence of her lover at Amboori near Kattakada here on Wednesday.



The woman was identified as Rakhimol, daughter of Rajan, Joy Bhavan, Puthankada, Thirupuram, Neyyattinkara. She was working at a call centre in Ernakulam. Her family members, who lodged a missing person complaint with the Poovar police on July 7, said she had been missing since June 21.

The police zeroed in on one Akhil, military personnel, through her phone call records. Akhil hails from Pantha in Amboori. He is learnt to have returned to work after the crime. Police have taken his friend, Adarsh, 23, a co-suspect, into custody.

According to the police, Akhil and Rakhimol had been in a relationship for the past six years. Issues cropped up between them after Akhil’s marriage was fixed with another girl. Rakhimol is reported to have protested against this and had met the families of Akhil and his would-be to make them call off the marriage. Police suspect that Akhil might have invited Rakhimol to his place and murdered her.

The body was exhumed from the backyard of an under-construction house owned by Akhil on the Thattarumukku road. “It is a premeditated crime since the accused is learnt to have dug a pit on the plot two days before her visit.” said an officer.