Home States Kerala

‘Poetic’ justice: From the four walls of jail to world of letters

The book of Shabeer Ali K, a 35-year-old auto driver at Perinthalmanna, is soon going to be published by the State Social Justice Department.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Shabeer Ali K

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “Shabeer Ali’s ‘Poypoya Edavazhikal’ is a one-of-its-kind poem. This poem is all enough to mark him as a creatively blessed writer,” writes poet Alankod Leelakrishnan in his foreword to the compilation of poems- ‘Nervazhi’.

The book of Shabeer Ali K, a 35-year-old auto driver at Perinthalmanna, is soon going to be published by the State Social Justice Department. Shabeer Ali has a tumultuous past to narrate his metamorphosis as a poet. For, he was a convict and spent four years in four jails at various intervals. A dropout from Class VII, he was ushered into the world of letters and books by the jails in which he underwent imprisonment. “I was in jail for the first time at the age of 24. I was in Perinthalmanna Sub-jail and was soon shifted to Kannur Central jail. It was in Kannur I fell for the power of letters and decided to continue education.

I passed SSLC and Plus II through open university stream. Along with that I started reading. Gradually I used to pen poems and stories,” he told Express. When he came out of jail after completing his sentence, Shabeer Ali enrolled to BA Journalism under distance education. But before the course commenced, he got visa and went to Saudi Arabia, an escape from the poor economic condition he was suffering for long. But he didn’t lose touch with the letters he had fallen in love. More than 100 poems were written over the years and selected 60 have now been compiled in  ‘Nervazhi.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp