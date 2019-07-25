Home States Kerala

Police yet to arrest accused in moral policing incident

The police are yet to nab the accused in the moral policing incident wherein a man and woman from Tamil Nadu were thrashed in public at Ambalavayal in Wayanad three days ago.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The police are yet to nab the accused in the moral policing incident wherein a man and woman from Tamil Nadu were thrashed in public at Ambalavayal in Wayanad three days ago. The search continues for Sajeevanand of Ambalavayal, the accused in the case and efforts are on to identify the man and woman who were subjected to assault, said police.  

The police had failed to register a case in connection with the incident and had let off the attacker who had brutally beaten up the duo on Sunday night for the reason that the victims had not lodged a complaint in this regard.

In the video, the attacker was seen verbally abusing the woman and asking about her relationship with the man. Ambalavayal police registered a case only on Tuesday after the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. State Women’s Commission has registered a suo motu case in connection with the incident and has sought a report from Wayanad district police chief.

TAGS
moral policing
