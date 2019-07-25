Registration mandatory for institutions of disabled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Registration will be made mandatory for institutions that provide any kind of service for persons with disabilities (PwD). A suggestion in this regard has been mooted in the draft Rights of Persons With Disabilities (Kerala) Rules 2019, released by Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday.

Once it comes into effect, no individual or group of individuals, trust, organizations and others will be allowed to establish or maintain any institution for PwD except those that have a certificate of registration. The Rules have been framed under the Rights of PwD Act 2016.

“The competent authority for granting the certificate of registration to the institution will be the Joint Director of the Social Justice Department. It will be valid for three years. The appellate authority is the Director of SJD,” reads an excerpt of the draft Rules.

It also adds that once an institution submits an application, the competent authority will entrust a five-member team headed by the respective District Social Justice Officer to inspect the facilities.

At the same time, the draft Rules also highlighted that the minimum standard guidelines required for each category of service shall be fixed by the government from time to time for specific categories and services.