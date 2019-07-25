Reports of Nissan leaving Kerala baseless: CM Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday termed reports of Nissan Company preparing to leave the state “baseless and false”.

“The company had put forth some demands at its review meeting with the government. They included a special facility to interact with the government. For this, the government has deputed Industry and Commerce director K Biju. The company had demanded additional land for expansion and the government had agreed to provide land at Kinfra,” Pinarayi said. The company would also get exemption in stamp duty and registration, he said.

As for the company’s demand for a flight service to Japan, the government had asked the Chief Secretary to hold a discussions with the Union Civil Aviation secretary, Pinarayi said. On the privatisation of Trivandrum airport, Pinarayi said the state government is determined to keep custody of the airport. On whether the state government would share its stakes in the airport with Adani Group, Pinarayi said the government was not thinking about it at present.