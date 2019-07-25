Serial student molester surrenders before police

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The shopkeeper who allegedly molested a large number of students of a school at Thrithala in Pattambi taluk surrendered himself at the local police station on Wednesday.

The shopkeeper has been identified as Krishnan, 57, of Pulleri Vallapil and a native of Kakkatiri in Thrithala. His stationery shop, in which the girls were molested, was located in front of the school.

He had allegedly molested at least 59 girls of the school, but only 10 students came forward to give statements to the police. The arrest was recorded under four provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused had gone into hiding for the last ten days after a complaint was lodged with the police. As the police intensified the search, he surrendered himself at the Thrithala police station.After medical examination, he was produced in the Ottappalam court which remanded him in judicial custody. The police said that they would have to record the statements of the other children.

The serial molestation by the shopkeeper came to light after one of the student victims told her parents about her harrowing experience. Childline activists, who were informed, reached the area and spoke to the children and then complained to the police. A case under POCSO Act was registered based on the statements of the ten children.

