Siblings die of fever; mother hospitalised

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Two siblings died of fever in the past two days. The deceased are Shinaz, 4, and eight-month-old Sidhrathul Munthaha, children of Siddique and Nisha of Kanyapadi in Badiadka.

Both were down with fever for the past one week and were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mangaluru.

Munthaha, who was diagnosed with pneumonia, died on Tuesday. Shinaz died on Wednesday morning. The family said Nisha too has now been admitted with fever in the same hospital. Health officials said they are looking into the details of the cases. They said the children could have been infected when they were at their mother’s home at Mugu Road. Health Minister K K Shailaja said efforts are being made to identify the cause of the fever.

She said a team of doctors led by the District Medical Officer was looking into the case.