Home States Kerala

Siblings die of fever; mother hospitalised

Both were down with fever for the past one week and were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mangaluru.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Two siblings died of fever in the past two days. The deceased are Shinaz, 4, and eight-month-old Sidhrathul Munthaha, children of Siddique and Nisha of Kanyapadi in Badiadka.

Both were down with fever for the past one week and were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mangaluru.

Munthaha, who was diagnosed with pneumonia, died on Tuesday. Shinaz died on Wednesday morning. The family said Nisha too has now been admitted with fever in the same hospital. Health officials said they are looking into the details of the cases. They said the children could have been infected when they were at their mother’s home at Mugu Road. Health Minister K K Shailaja said efforts are being made to identify the cause of the fever.

She said a team of doctors led by the District Medical Officer was looking into the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp