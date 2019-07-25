Home States Kerala

Thanks to BBC, this Kerala couple’s wedding photoshoot is going places

The BBC’s short video includes the visuals of the couple, Abijith P K and Nayana of Karunakkattu in Cherthala Municipality.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 01:13 PM

The wedding photo shoot of Abijith and Nayana | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A wedding photoshoot held in Cherthala in May and uploaded on social media has gone viral and the BBC has created a short video about the new trend in wedding photography in India.

The BBC’s short video includes the visuals of the couple, Abijith PK and Nayana of Karunakkattu in Cherthala Municipality.

The video titled ‘The rise of India’s viral wedding photoshoots’ narrates the new trend to make weddings memorable. The video also describes the posh weddings of Indians. It says a single wedding shoot costs around Rs 1 lakh and the expenditure of each marriage is nearly Rs 10 lakh.

The photoshoot of Abijit and Nayana in a pond was done by private photographer Shine Sidhardh. It shows the couple sitting in a chembu -- the big copper vessel used for cooking a large amount of rice or biriyani in the past -- in the pond as raindrops fall.

The photography team used artificial rain as in movie scenes to create the ambience.The photoshoot was uploaded on TikTok and Shine posted the same on social media which became viral. After seeing the video, the BBC team contacted the couple and created the video, said Abijith.

