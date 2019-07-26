Home States Kerala

Boy abducted allegedly by gold smugglers is back home on 4th day

A Class XI boy, who was kidnapped allegedly by gold smugglers on Monday, is back home. Police said the boy called his mother from Mangaluru bus stand on Thursday morning.

Published: 26th July 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A Class XI boy, who was kidnapped allegedly by gold smugglers on Monday, is back home. Police said the boy called his mother from Mangaluru bus stand on Thursday morning. The 17-year-old boy and his sister, a Class IX student, were on their way to school on a scooter when four men in a car waylaid them and forcibly took away the boy at Majeerpalla in Manjeshwaram.
Soon after, the family got a text message and voice message from the boy.

The text message read: “What I am asking is not hafta but the stolen money. The money you stole from me. Your son is with me. If you want to complain, go ahead. Along with it, dig a grave too”.

The boy was made to send voice message too: “Uncle has stolen from them. Return the money and they will free me, else they will not.” The family received a message asking for a ransom of Rs 3 crore. The message has gone viral on social media.

District police chief James Joseph and Assistant Superintendent of Police D Shilpa had formed a special team to investigate the kidnapping. Sources said the police were negotiating with the kidnappers. A source in the Police Department said the gang had informed the family that 4.5 kg of gold was stolen from them in Qatar.

The officers alleged the boy’s maternal uncle was involved in the illegal business. However, the uncle reportedly told the police that he was pursued by the Customs Department, which took away the gold months ago. Since then, the gang had been after him for the gold. On Thursday morning, the boy arrived in a bus at Pumpwell in Mangaluru.

He took the phone of an autorickshaw driver and called his mother. Kasaragod police picked him up from Pumpwell and are debriefing him. Police had said a big gang operating from Qatar was behind the smuggling and kidnapping.

Back to safety
On Thursday morning, the boy arrived in a bus at Pumpwell in Mangaluru.
He took the phone of an autorickshaw driver and called his mother.
The Kasaragod police picked him up from Pumpwell

