Custodial murder: Three more cops remanded

IDUKKI: The Peermade Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday remanded three police officers arrested by the Crime Branch in the Nedumkandam custody murder case to judicial custody. They were arrested on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Thodupuzha District Sessions Court on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of Sub Inspector K A Sabu, first accused, and Civil Police Officer (CPO) Sajeev Antony, fourth accused.



The Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested former Nedumkandam ASI Roy P Varghese, CPO Jithin K George and home guard KM James based on the finding that they were also involved in the brutal assault on Rajkumar of Kasthuribhavan in Kolahalamedu after he was taken into custody by police.

The Nedumkandam police took Rajkumar (49) into custody in connection with a financial fraud case on June 12 and he died at Peermade Taluk Hospital on June 21.

He had been held at the Nedumkandam station in Idukki and assaulted by the cops until his arrest was recorded on June 15 and produced before the Idukki magisterial court on June 16.

With the arrest of these three officers, the total number of cops arrested in the case has risen to seven. Former Nedumkandam SI Sabu and CPO Sajeev Antony were arrested on July 4, and Assistant SI C B Rejimon and CPO Niyas on July 9, who had been directly involved in the crime, according to the Crime Branch. It is learnt that more arrests are expected in the coming days.