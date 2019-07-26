Customs to serve notice on foreign forex agency

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the arrest of a senior manager working at a foreign exchange counter at the Kochi airport for illegal purchase of Indian currency and export of foreign currency, Customs will be serving a notice on the international forex company. According to Customs sources, its Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) is also probing the involvement of the international forex agency behind the scam.

The AIU detected a case of illegal purchase of foreign currency at the forex counter of the major forex company, situated at the security hold area of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL). This amounts to the export of foreign currency to the tune of Rs 17 crore in violation of RBI guidelines. One of the senior managers of the company was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for carrying out further investigation in this regard. Customs claims that Indian and foreign currencies above the stipulated limit were accepted and sold to travellers at the counter

“We have decided to serve show-cause notice on the agency. The notice will be despatched soon. We have to verify whether it was with the awareness of the forex agency the irregularities had taken place,” an officer said.

Customs is probing whether the forex agency had committed similar malpractices in other airports. “A pan-India probe has been launched in coordination to check whether similar currency misappropriation has taken place in other international airports. RBI is coordinating with the investigation now,” an officer said.