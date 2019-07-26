Home States Kerala

Fake currency notes of Rs 20 lakh in face value seized

5 people arrested in raids in Attingal and Kozhikode suburbs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOZHIKODE: In a state-wide operation, police on Thursday busted a counterfeit currency racket, seized fake currency with a face value of over Rs 20 lakh from various locations and arrested five people, including kingpin Shameer of Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode.

While the Attingal police seized fake currency having a face value of Rs 6.5 lakh from Shameer, Rajan Pathrose of Kadakkavoor, Prathapan aka Nazar of Chirayinkeezhu and Abdul Vahab of Vembayam, the Feroke police seized counterfeit bills having a face value of Rs 14 lakh during raids in Kozhikode city. Police said Shameer was involved in counterfeiting the notes at his DTP centre in Mukkam, Kozhikode.

Notes seized were of 2000, 500 and 200 denominations. Shameer had earlier worked as a lorry driver and later bought a tipper lorry. However, his business soon ran into loss and to offset the loss, he began to indulge in printing and circulating counterfeit currency, said Attingal Sub inspector V V Dipin. In Rajan, a Gulf-returnee, Shameer found a perfect foil to execute his plans. Rajan hailed from a well-to-do family, but he had invested around Rs 50 lakh in a business in a Gulf country which went down the drain due to various reasons. He was looking for ways to recover the loss when he came across Shameer, said Dipin.

At Feroke, police seized fake notes having a face value of Rs 2 lakh from Abdul Rasheed, alias Unni, 72, residing at Kodampuzha. Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided Rasheed’s rented house and seized the currency notes in the denominations of 2000, 500, 200 and 100.

In another raid in Kozhikode district, police seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 12 lakh, a printer, a scanner, a computer and other items from a house at Padanilam within Kunnamangalam police station limits.

Fake notes racket busted

