Five Kerala CPM workers get life sentence for BJP worker KV Surendran's murder

By ANI

KANNUR: A court near here on Friday sentenced five CPI-M activists for the murder of BJP worker KV Surendran.

The five who have been sentenced are Akhilesh, M.Lijesh, K.Vineesh, Kalesh and Shaijesh.

Tellichery additional sessions court judge PN Vinod, however, discharged two others who were earlier arraigned as accused.

Besides handing over a life term to the five accused he also ordered them to pay a fine of Rs one lakh each.

The 62-year-old Surendran, a goldsmith by profession, was hacked to death at his house near Tellichery when a gang of people attacked him with sharp weapons on March 7, 2008.

The police took the badly injured Surendran to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.