Gift me ticket to moon, I’ll go: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responding to BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan’s comment that Adoor Gopalakrishnan can go to the Moon if he cannot bear “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, the filmmaker said he would do so “if someone gifted him a ticket”.

Reiterating his stand, Adoor said the unreasonable attacks and abuse against minorities were not befitting a democratic country. “They’re asking us why we didn’t respond on issues before. We’re not professional commentators. All citizens should have the opportunity to live freely. It can’t be denied,” he said.

If the government fails to act, Adoor said, the country will witness riots and anarchy. “We’ll have to pay a huge price then. The situation will go beyond control,” he warned.

Adoor said he and his fellow signatories did not comment against the government. Hence it would be foolish to view them as enemies.He also ridiculed Gopalakrishnan for the latter’s comment that he was irked since he did not get favours from the Centre.