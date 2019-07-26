No to Jai Shri Ram? Go to moon, BJP leader tells Adoor

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: BJP Kerala spokesman B Gopalakrishnan launched a scathing attack on national award- winning filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his letter to the Prime Minister condemning mob lynching in the name of Jai Shri Ram slogans, saying if he cannot bear them, he should take a journey to the moon.

“Both Rama and Krishna are same and are considered forms of the same God.

It’s the month of Ramayana, and people in the country and abroad may call out Lord Rama. If Adoor can’t bear it, then he should register his name at Sriharikotta and take a journey to the moon,” Gopalakrishnan wrote on his FB page.

Adoor along with other 49 film activists had written a letter to the PM expressing discontent over the religious hatred and violence spreading in the country. Gopalakrishnan said people may also raise Jai Shri Ram slogans in front of Adoor’s house as it was their democratic right.“If Gandhiji was alive at this time, he would’ve sat in protest in front of Adoor’s house,” he said.