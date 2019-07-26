KU mulls corrective measures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the recovery of answer sheets from the house of a student of University College casting a shadow on the credibility of Kerala University’s (KU) exam process, the Vice-Chancellor on Thursday convened a meeting of principals and chief superintendents of affiliated colleges to make the system foolproof.

The meeting directed colleges to keep a record of used and unused answer sheets issued by the varsity. Principals should inform the university about the use of answer sheets. Exam papers and other documents should be stored in strong rooms with CCTV surveillance.