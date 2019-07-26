Police lathicharge: Statements to be recorded by Collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Friday will record the statements of all parties in connection with an inquiry into a clash between CPI activists and the police. The Collector has asked CPI leaders and police officers who suffered injuries to be present at the Government Guest House in Kochi as part of recording their statements.

As many as 11 CPI activists, including Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham and district secretary K Raju, were injured in the clash. Similarly, three police officers, including Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police K Laljy, were also admitted to hospital with injuries. Suhas has been tasked with conducting an inquiry and filing a report to the government. He had recorded preliminary statements from aggrieved persons at the hospital. Eldho, who suffered a fracture, was discharged on Thursday.

The Collector will file the report next week. It was on Tuesday that CPI activist took out a protest march to the office of the Inspector General of Police demanding action against the inspector of Njarakkal police station. The march turned violent as police resorted to lathi-charge. The protest followed All India Students Federation (AISF) and Students Federation of India (SFI) clash at Government Arts and Science College, Elamkunnapuzha last week.