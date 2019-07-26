Police to contact regimentn, nab jawan for lover’s murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have initiated procedures to take into custody an army man who is accused of murdering his 30-year-old lover, whose body was exhumed from the suspect’s plot of land in Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday.

Poovar police probing the case said the man’s regiment would be informed of the crime and he would be taken into custody soon. Akhil, 27, along his brother Rahul and their friend Adarsh, has been accused of strangling Rakhimol, a native of Poovar, on June 21.

The police said Akhil, posted in New Delhi, had been in a relationship with Rakhimol for over five years. He recently tried to back off from the relationship and went ahead with the plan to marry another woman. However, this did not materialise as the bride’s family withdrew from the marriage due to some reasons.

Suspecting that Rakhimol might have played a part in sabotaging the marriage, the three took her to Akhil’s house, which is under construction at Thattammukku near Amboori, and strangled her.

Police said Adarsh has confessed to his involvement. The murder was committed inside Akhil’s car. The woman, who was working in a private cable TV company in Ernakulam, had come home just prior to the murder. Police said they could not contact Akhil and refused to comment on his claim to a Malayalam news channel that he was not involved in the murder.

On June 21, Rakhimol went out telling her mother that Akhil had called her and she was going to meet him. Thereafter, they did not hear from her again. Initially, they thought she might have gone back to her hostel in Ernakulam. But after coming to know that she had not reported for duty, the family lodged a missing person complaint.

The police said after killing the woman, the body was dumped in a pit that was peppered with crystal salt. This was done to expedite decomposition and prevent foul odour emanating from it. To avoid any suspicion, arecanut saplings were planted on top of the covered pit. The gruesome murder was brought to light after the woman’s family told the police about Akhil.

Police obtained the woman’s telephone call details which showed that she had been in touch with Akhil regularly. Her phone was last found active near Akhil’s house. On examination, the decomposed body was found from the pit. From the call records, it was found that Akhil was in touch with Adarsh before and after the crime.

Akhil denies role in crime

Akhil said he had no role in the murder. He told a channel that he told the woman to back off from the relationship and dropped her at Dhanuvachapuram. He added he would return from his unit in Ladakh and appear before the police. The doctors who performed the autopsy have reported injury marks on the neck. The viscera has been sent for further examination.

