Seizure of answer sheets more serious than Vyapam, says Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said scams related to the university examination answer sheets and PSC exam malpractices are more serious than the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh.

He was delivering the inaugural address during the UDF secretariat siege against the “anti-people policies” of the Left Democratic Front government. Chennithala said seizure of exam sheet bundles from the residence of stab case accused is a clear indication that the examinations are manipulated according to the whims and fancies of SFI.

He also charged that the SFI leaders got top ranks in the police constable examination because of this. The senior Congress leader said the government has failed on all counts and police are assaulting even ruling front MLAs. He said police raj is prevailing in the state.

Chennithala said the unprecedented power tariff hike is a bolt from the blue for the people of the state who are suffering from the aftermath of the devastating floods.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said Pinarayi Vijayan and his government are mocking people of the state.