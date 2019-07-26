‘Senseless and arrogant police officers should be disciplined’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There are some senseless officers in the Police Department and they don’t know how to behave with people and people’s representatives, said Eldho Abraham, MLA, who was discharged from a private hospital here on Thursday. He was admitted to hospital after fracturing his left arm in the lathi-charge during the protest march organised by CPI Ernakulam district committee to Kochi Range IG office on Tuesday.

“These senseless police officers should be taught how to behave with people and people’s representatives. They should not be allowed to go forward with this kind of mad attitude. The department should be revamped immediately by removing criminal-minded and corrupt police officers. The functioning of Police Department should be faultless,” said Eldho.

He also said the arrogant attitude of the police cannot be termed as the LDF Government’s agenda. “The government has been trying to give a people-friendly face to the Police Department for the past several years by implementing projects, including Janamythri Police. Some corrupt police officers have occupied positions in the department. They should be removed and discipline should be restored,” he said.

He further said the police unleashed a brutal attack on protesters without any provocation. “I did not see any protesters pelting stones at the police or even raising slogans against them during the time of protest. The police started attacking protesters when I was concluding my inaugural speech. Even afterwards, I suffered injuries. Some police officers are propagating wrong messages that I was not beaten up and they did not know that I was a legislator,” he said.

When asked about the protest of some party workers against the delayed reaction from CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on the attack against the party legislator, he said no one should fix a deadline for Kanam for reacting in such issues. “All allegations that the party secretary did not raise his voice against the police attack on party workers are baseless. He knows to react and take action on the issues at the right time. Kanam called me and inquired about the incident and my health condition. Also, many national leaders of the party are monitoring the developments in Ernakulam,” he said.

CPI district chief P Raju said party will decide its future course after the collector submits his report.