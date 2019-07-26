Home States Kerala

We went up to police and got beaten up: Kanam

CPI Ernakulam district secretary P Raju, who too suffered injuries in the lathicharge, seemed a little surprised while saying he does not know why Kanam made such a remark.

Published: 26th July 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran added insult to the injury suffered by Eldho Abraham in the lathicharge when he said “the police did not attack the party MLA in the confines of his home, but he went up to them and got beaten up.”

Kanam had faced criticism for his silence on the police assault on Eldho and when he finally broke it, he ditched the party’s Ernakulam district leadership, which had taken out the protest march, and rubbed it in by justifying the police act. Kanam’s statements brought the factional feud within the CPI to the fore. The Ernakulam unit has never been part of the official faction led by Kanam.

Kanam, who emphasised the protest was organised locally, described fighting injustice as the duty of political parties, but more or less justified the police move when it came to speaking about the latest protest.

“We went there and got beaten up. The lathicharge began only after we marched up to them. The police didn’t attack the party secretary or MLA in the confines of their homes,” he said.

Reacting sharply to his critics, Kanam Rajendran said the party cannot dance to other’s tunes.
“The CPI can’t act like an Opposition party. It was a collective decision by the CPM and the CPI that the Collector should probe the incident. Based on the report, action would be taken. That’s the decision,” Kanam told Express.

Even as the party state leadership maintained a studied silence, Eldho and a section of leaders kept criticising the police. On Wednesday, the party ministers raised the issue before the Cabinet as well.

Kanam’s statements came closely on the heels of his closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the AKG Centre on Thursday evening. Both the CPM and CPI leadership are keen to not let the tussle go out of hand and hence arrived at a consensus to wait for the Collector’s report, to take further action.

Kanam flatters to deceive
T’Puram: Kanam Rajendran had managed to create the impression of being a true successor to yesteryear CPI strongmen like Veliyam Bhargavan and C K Chandrappan

