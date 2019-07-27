5 CPM workers get life imprisonment

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Five CPM workers were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each by the Additional District Sessions Court, Thalasserry, on Friday in connection with the murder of BJP worker Illath Thazhe Surendran, 62, in 2008.

The persons sentenced to life imprisonment are M Akhilesh, 35, M Lijesh, 32, M Kalesh, 36, Vazhayil K Vineesh, 25, and PK Shyjesh, 28, all from Oorangode, Thiruvangadu near Thalasserry.

In his order, judge PN Vinod said the fine amount should be given to the widow of Surendran. CPM and RSS workers had engaged in a series of clashes in Thalassery on March 7, 2008, killing six persons belonging to both sides. Surendran was one among those killed.