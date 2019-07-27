‘Comment against filmmaker unfortunate’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader O Rajagopal MLA has opined that the Facebook post by party spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan was unfortunate. “Suggesting Adoor to go to the moon, maybe an unintentional statement, was wrong. It should not have been made. We can have differences of opinion with some people and can express our views. But it should not wound the other party,” he told Express.

Rajagopal remarked that RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya had rightly said that “today’s opponent would be tomorrow’s ally”. Party workers should keep this in mind. “Adoor had some misunderstanding. So he has to be convinced and taken along. They (Adoor and other signatories of the letter to the PM) have every right to air their opinions; but we may not agree with that,” he said.

Rajagopal said the letter was an offshoot of the fear over the amazing growth of the BJP. “Some, mainly the Leftists, are jealous of our growth. The Left has shrunk itself into a museum piece in the country and is on the verge of extinction from the globe. In Kerala, it survives on capitalists,” he said.