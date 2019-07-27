CPI rift widens, members want Kanam to apologise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district council members of the CPI are learnt to have lambasted party state secretary Kanam Rajendran for justifying the police lathicharge on the party leaders in Kochi earlier this week.

Indicating the widening chasm between the district leadership and the party state secretary, the council members, who met in Aluva, also demanded that Kanam tender an open apology for his insensitive comments, which according to them was rubbing salt into the wounds, said a source.

On July 23, several CPI leaders and members, including Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham, suffered serious injuries after police resorted to lathicharge during a protest march taken out to the DIG office in Kochi.

The criticism came in the wake of the remarks made by Kanam on Thursday that “the police did not attack the party MLA in the confines of his home, but he went up to them and got beaten up”. “Kanam’s comments have brought disgrace to Eldho Abraham. He is now ashamed even to face the public. If this is the plight of a ruling party MLA, then what will be the fate of the public?” was a common question raised by many members at the meeting.

According to a party insider, the district council members also expressed their dissatisfaction over the Home Department, which is under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, not taking action against the police officers who unleashed lathicharge on CPI leaders.

“If this is the stance the party secretary is going to take in such situations, the CPI will not get even a single person for taking out a march or stage dharna,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Kanam Rajendran, who was in Aluva for the zonal reporting of CPI on Friday morning, left the town without waiting to attend the district council. The members alleged that Kanam skipped the meeting to avoid facing criticism.

Even as Kanam came under pressure within the party, CPM state leadership has now come out in his support.

Adding fuel to the fire, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said an attempt was being made to portray Kanam in bad light for speaking out the truth about the lathicharge.

An eventful day

A poster which read ‘Kanathine maatuka, CPIye rakshikku’ (Remove Kanam and rescue CPI), was found pasted on the compound wall of CPI district office in Alappuzha on Friday.

