Home States Kerala

Five-year-old boy from Kodungallur wrongly diagnosed as HIV+

This time, a five-year-old boy from a village near Kodungallur was wrongly diagnosed as HIV-positive.

Published: 27th July 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

AIDS

For representational purposes

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: After the shocking incident in which a woman hailing from Alappuzha was administered chemotherapy after being wrongly diagnosed with cancer, a similar incident has been reported in Chavakkad.

This time, a five-year-old boy from a village near Kodungallur was wrongly diagnosed as HIV-positive. His parents have lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, Health Minister, DMO and Chavakkad police station.

When boils appeared on the child’s body, his father took him to a doctor in the end of June as suggested by his son’s anganwadi teacher.

“For about a month the treatment was good. But as soon as the antibiotics were stopped, the boils reappeared. Hence, the doctor recommended RBS and HIV blood test at a laboratory near his clinic. We received the lab report within an hour on July 22. It mentioned ‘shows faint trace’,” said the child’s father.

After consoling the family, the doctor himself suggested the parents to take a blood test at Kodungallur Taluk Hospital. “At the Taluk Hospital, they did a blood test of my wife, son and myself. The results were negative and we again conducted another round of tests in a private clinic and that too turned out to be negative,” he said.

“Just think of our sorrow when we came to know that the first blood test revealed that our child was HIV-positive. We were shattered as we also have a two-year-old child. When we questioned the laboratory after receiving the test results from Taluk Hospital, they misbehaved with us,” he added. Responding to the incident, DMO K J Reena said she was yet to receive a complaint on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HIV+ Kodungallur medical negligence
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp