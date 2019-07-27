Five-year-old boy from Kodungallur wrongly diagnosed as HIV+

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: After the shocking incident in which a woman hailing from Alappuzha was administered chemotherapy after being wrongly diagnosed with cancer, a similar incident has been reported in Chavakkad.

This time, a five-year-old boy from a village near Kodungallur was wrongly diagnosed as HIV-positive. His parents have lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, Health Minister, DMO and Chavakkad police station.

When boils appeared on the child’s body, his father took him to a doctor in the end of June as suggested by his son’s anganwadi teacher.

“For about a month the treatment was good. But as soon as the antibiotics were stopped, the boils reappeared. Hence, the doctor recommended RBS and HIV blood test at a laboratory near his clinic. We received the lab report within an hour on July 22. It mentioned ‘shows faint trace’,” said the child’s father.



After consoling the family, the doctor himself suggested the parents to take a blood test at Kodungallur Taluk Hospital. “At the Taluk Hospital, they did a blood test of my wife, son and myself. The results were negative and we again conducted another round of tests in a private clinic and that too turned out to be negative,” he said.

“Just think of our sorrow when we came to know that the first blood test revealed that our child was HIV-positive. We were shattered as we also have a two-year-old child. When we questioned the laboratory after receiving the test results from Taluk Hospital, they misbehaved with us,” he added. Responding to the incident, DMO K J Reena said she was yet to receive a complaint on the issue.