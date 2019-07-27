Kanam Rajendran denies endorsing police action during protest march

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran was expected to attend the district council meeting held at Aluva on Friday evening, he gave it a miss. Earlier, the embattled leader left as soon as the zonal reporting session got over by 11am. However, before leaving for Kannur, he made it clear to reporters that he never justified the police action against Eldho Abraham, MLA, and the CPI district leaders. “I was replying to pointed questions from reporters on whether I believed the police or the MLA and I never said the march was organised without the party state brass’ concurrence,” he said.

On the appearance of some posters, critical of him, in front of CPI’s Alappuzha office, Kanam said such voices should be raised at the party general body meeting instead of going public. Kanam said it is the media and not the party which claimed he will be attending the council meeting.

‘No festering issues’

CPI district secretary P Raju on Friday said Kanam’s remark, that the police did not barge into Eldho Abraham MLA’s residence and beat him up, was made in response to probing questions from reporters.

“It is not fair to create controversies on the basis of that particular statement. There are no issues within the CPI. The CPI district leadership never said it will not support the party’s state leadership,” Raju told reporters at Ernakulam Guest House after recording his statement before the Collector on the police assault. “The protest march was planned after consulting the state leadership. The police assault is a serious issue and we have conveyed it to the brass. That is why the party state chief has met the Chief Minister. If the CM fails to address the issue with the same seriousness, we hope the CPI secretary will act accordingly,” he added.