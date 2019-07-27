Lathicharge: CPI leaders’ statement recorded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Friday recorded the statements of all the parties concerned as part of the inquiry into the police action during the CPI protest march here on Tuesday.

CPI legislator Eldho Abraham, district secretary K Raju and five other CPI activists submitted their statements at the Government Guest House. The statements of Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police K Laljy and two police officers were also recorded.

“The statements of aggrieved persons have been recorded. A report will be submitted to the government on Monday. We are verifying the statements, including details given by some independent witnesses, as part of the fact-finding mission,” Suhas said.

Earlier, in the incident’s immediate aftermath, Collector had recorded the preliminary statements of CPI leaders and police.

He also collected the medical reports and analysed the TV footage of the incident. Doctors, who tended to the injured, were also asked to provide details.

Three officers and 11 CPI activists were injured in the police action during the protest march to the IG office in Kochi demanding action against Njarackkal Police Inspector M K Murali.