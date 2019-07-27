Home States Kerala

Poet Attoor Ravi Varma passes away

Poet Attoor Ravi Varma, 88, passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur on Friday.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Poet Attoor Ravi Varma, 88, passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur on Friday.A recipient of Ezhuthachan Puraskaram in 2012, the highest literary  award by the state government, Attoor is considered to be one of the pioneers of modern Malayalam poetry. Unlike the traditional style of poetry based on metre and rhythm, Attoor followed his own path and etched a unique space among contemporary poets. He also translated many works from Tamil into Malayalam.  

His first anthology ‘Kavitha’ was published in 1977. It was followed by ‘Attoor Ravivarmayude Kavithakal’ in 1994. He was bestowed with Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for poetry, Asan Smaraka Kavitha Puraskaram and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for translation. He is also a recipient of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, a prestigious recognition for lifetime contribution, in 2017.  

Born to Krishnan Namboothiri and Amminiyamma on December 27, 1930, Attoor served as Malayalam professor in various colleges, including Government Brennan College at Thalassery.It was during this time Attoor met P Kunjiraman Nair which paved the way to one of his brilliant works ‘Megharoopan’.  Attoor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur after suffering from pneumonia. He is survived by his wife Sreedevi and son. Cherishing his memories about the poet while working on the documentary on Attoor, poet Anvar Ail said, “From now on, the real life of poet Attoor begins, as he was not a much celebrated literary figure when he lived. I am sure that from now on, those who love Malayalam and his unique poems will carry his words in their heart.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tributes to the poet and said, “The demise of Attoor, who had proved himself as an excellent teacher, music lover, translator and poet, is a huge loss for Malayalam.” Agricultural Minister V S Sunilkumar also condoled Attoor’s death.

Setting new standards
A recipient of Ezhuthachan Puraskaram in 2012, the highest literary  award by the state government, Attoor is considered to be one of the pioneers of modern Malayalam poetry

