Police to apprise Army of jawan’s involvement in lover's murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member police team from the state would reach New Delhi on Saturday to apprise Army officials of the involvement of Akhil, a jawan with the 218 Medium Regiment, in the murder of his lover after she opposed his move to back out of the relationship. The team is led by an SI attached with Pozhiyoor station.

A separate 10-member team has been formed to probe the murder of Rakhimol, 30, a native of Puthankada near Poovar, who was allegedly killed by Akhil, his brother Rahul and their friend Adarsh on June 21. While Adarsh has been arrested, Akhil and Rahul are absconding. As per Adarsh’s remand report submitted by the Poovar police, Akhil and Rakhimol got married at a temple in Ernakulam on February 15. “Rakhimol was working in a private company in Ernakulam. Their family were not informed of their marriage,” said the report.

It said when Akhil, who is three years younger than the woman, wanted to end the relationship and marry a girl from Anthiyoorkonam.

Akhil cajoled Rakhimol into coming to Neyyattinkara. From there, he took her to his under-construction house near Amboori in a friend’s car. Akhil and Rahul strangled her inside the car.