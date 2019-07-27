‘Reports of Kanam’s son’s involvement in graft are baseless’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman said media reports about CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s son meddling in the functioning of Civil Supplies Department and indulging in corruption were wrong. The allegations were levelled with a political intention at a time when the CPI and the Left Front supported the government to rein in inflation, said the Minister. His explanation came after there were reports that Kanam had softened his response against the police action against CPI leadership in Ernakulam because of his son’s alleged involvement in Supplyco.



The Minister said he had been taking strong action to end corruption in the public distribution system ever since he assumed power. He said that Civil Supplies Corporation had introduced transparency in its commercial deal through e-tender, e-auction and government e-market.

According to him, the introduction of technology helped in procuring the best quality items from other parts of the country at the lowest cost.

“We successfully purchased rice directly from Andhra Pradesh when the price of rice increased considerably. The ration system, which was controlled by private parties, was rejigged and we took ration delivery to the doorsteps,” he said. The allegations against the government by vested interests have to be dismissed.