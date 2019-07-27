‘Sangh Parivar’ attack against Adoor flayed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over the remarks of BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan against filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan refused to die down with more political leaders slamming the statements. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday said the “statement of Sangh Parivar” was a disgrace to Kerala.

“Sangh Parivar forces should mind that their strategy of silencing dissenting voices through coercion and violence cannot be implemented in Kerala. The only mistake Adoor committed was joining a section of eminent citizens who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the lynching of Dalits and Muslims,” he said.

The democratic and cultural Kerala will stand behind Adoor Gopalakrishnan who never went after awards or posts, said Kodiyeri. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the Sangh Parivar statement against Adoor Gopalakrishnan showed its intolerance level.