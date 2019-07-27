Home States Kerala

‘Women’s entry into Sabarimala hurt govt, LDF’

This was revealed by Kodiyeri himself in an article he wrote for party mouthpiece

Published: 27th July 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entry of two women – who the devout do not consider genuine believers – into Sabarimala immediately after the Women’s Wall, proved to be a major setback for the state government and the Left Front in the Lok Sabha polls, according to people who met CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan during his recent house visits.

This was revealed by Kodiyeri himself in an article he wrote for party mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’. Narrating a few experiences he had while visiting homes in the state capital, Kodiyeri said some residents ‘revealed’ Sabarimala was indeed a factor in the Left Front’s recent vote erosion.

“Some housewives openly stated they voted against the Left only because of the Sabarimala issue. Some said though they were strongly displeased with the Left’s stance, they still voted for it,” Kodiyeri said in the article.

“Some opined the entry of two women right after the Women’s Wall proved detrimental to the state government and the Left Front,” said Kodiyeri, adding the party will look into the suggestions.

