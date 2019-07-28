Aspiring medicos hit bank guarantee hurdle

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bolt from the blue, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has come out with a new directive which is likely to shatter the medical career dreams of over 2,000 students from the lower strata of society.

According to the order dated July 26, 2019, which comes when the medical allotment process is halfway through, aspirants seeking admission to 19 private self-financing medical colleges (SFMC) should furnish a bank guarantee for the entire course fee.

This has left students in a quandary as they have to furnish bank guarantee in the range of `25 lakh-`30 lakh at the time of admission. NRI students, on the other hand, have to furnish a bank guarantee for around `80 lakh. Many students belonging to the BPL category, who obtained admission to the SFMCs on merit, are now forced to drop out as they are unable to furnish the guarantee.



R Suresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, said the CEE issued the notice based on the Supreme Court order on a writ petition filed by Kerala Private Medical College Managements Association. He said students joining MBBS course in SFMCs may be required to furnish bank guarantee for the entire course period.

The Parents Association of Medical Students (PAMS) has expressed concern over the CEE directive. M Nazeer, general secretary, PAMS, said the authorities know that around 90 per cent of parents of medical aspirants will not be able to furnish the bank guarantee.

“The move is aimed at jeopardising the admission process. No student has discontinued or dropped out from the MBBS course during the past two years after the introduction of NEET,” he said.

“So, there is no justification in demanding bank guarantee for the entire four years’ fees. The government should either challenge the Supreme Court order or provide a bank guarantee to the students,”said Nazeer, PAMS general secretary.

“If the government fails to intervene, it will force the poor students to drop out and facilitate the colleges to dilute the merit list and accommodate students with deep pockets,” he said.

According to a member of PAMS, the yearly fees for 85 per cent seats in a private self-financing medical college in Ernakulam is `7.19 lakh per student.The fees for 15 per cent NRI seats is `20 lakh.

For admission, a student selected on the basis of merit has to furnish a bank guarantee for `28.76 lakh, while the NRI students have to pay `80 lakh.

