Home States Kerala

Chronicles of Malayalam lessons an instant hit on Instagram

Evening cast its majestic beauty on the Kozhikode beach as Elizabeth stood there and talked to a group of people, her Instagram followers.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Elizabeth Keyton with her Instagram followers on the Kozhikode beach on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Evening cast its majestic beauty on the Kozhikode beach as Elizabeth stood there and talked to a group of people, her Instagram followers. On seeing a foreigner chatting away in Malayalam, a curious bunch stops by, and a young girl quips: “This is the first time I am seeing a foreigner speak Malayalam. Congratulations!,” and Elizabeth bursts out into a happy laugh. 

Elizabeth Keyton, Eliza aka Eli as the gram calls her is a social media sensation for a unique reason. She is an American and chronicles her Malayalam learning journey on her Instagram account: eli.kutty. The methods that she uses to learn one of the most difficult languages in the world is creative and artistic.
Her Instagram account has over 12,500 followers, most of whom are Keralities settled across the world.

The meet and greet on Kozhikode beach had her Instagram followers coming in to see her. Eliza works in Dubai as an English teacher and it was through her Indian friends that she had her first tryst with Malayalam. Later when she found her soulmate in Arjun Ullas, a Malayali, she set out to learn his mother tongue. 

She found it hard to come across materials to learn the language. So she started an Instagram account to document her learning process and thereby help out anyone who may want to learn the language. 
Being a teacher herself she thought of how people might want to learn and hence incorporated pictures and other creative elements while learning. She regularly uploads Instagram posts such as the verb of the week, word of the week, grammar tips...the pictures and art work, which make learning from her account fun.
Around March 2019, her account blew up and gained a lot of followers. She has also launched her Youtube channel ‘Learn Malayalam with Elikutty.’ 

“There are a lot of factors that fascinate me about this language. A single word has so many regional variations. And also, how old the language is. It is also interesting to see how many English words are used in common parlance here, but with a Malayali touch,” says Eliza. 

“A Malayali follower of mine, who is married to a Swiss and settled abroad once sent me pictures of her kids, with a message, these are your new students. The expat malayalis want their kids to learn the language,” adds Eliza.

This is Eliza’s third trip to Kerala, Munnar is her favourite place here, while ‘Meen Pollichathu’ is her favourite dish and ‘Ayyo’ is her most frequently uttered Malayalam word.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malayalam Language Instagram
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp