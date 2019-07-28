Home States Kerala

IUML state vice-president MI Thangal passes away

IUML state vice-president and senior journalist M I Thangal passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday morning.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML state vice-president and senior journalist MI Thangal passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday morning.

The 74-year-old Thangal was the former editor of IUML mouthpiece ‘Chandrika’ daily and former executive editor of ‘Varthamanam’ daily. Thangal’s mortal remains will be buried at the burial ground of Pathapiriyam Perool Juma Masjid in Malappuram at 7.30 am on Sunday (July 28). 

Originally Marengalath Imbichi Koya Thangal from Pathapiriyam, Edavanna, in Malappuram, Thangal has written many books about the life of minorities, Islam and economics besides translating many works. A known orator, he had also served as IUML state secretary and was proficient in many languages including Urdu. He is survived by wife Shareefa Sharafunneesa and six children.

