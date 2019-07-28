Home States Kerala

KC(M): A divided house

For the Kerala Congress parties, ‘Valarum thorum pilarum, pilarum thorum valarum’ (splits as it grows and grows as it splits) tagline has proved unerringly true.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: For the Kerala Congress parties, ‘Valarum thorum pilarum, pilarum thorum valarum’ (splits as it grows and grows as it splits) tagline has proved unerringly true. In its 55-year existence, which witnessed more than 12 major splits in the party, this mitosis seemed to be the lifeline of the Kerala Congress parties. Though, the founder fathers the Kerala Congress are dead or aged now, the party has not shunned its legacy.

And the latest in this regard is the virtual split in the Kerala Congress (M), with K M Mani’s son Jose K Mani on the one side and senior leader P J Joseph on the other side, which once again proves its amoebic existence. Though, the party still exists as the KC (M), one of the two factions will have to give in to the other on the basis of the decision to be announced by the Election Commission(EC). With both Jose and Joseph having already approached the poll panel, a decision is expected anytime soon.

Contentions in KC (M)

After a couple of splits and merger earlier, it was on May 27, 2010, that P J Joseph’s KC (J) finally returned to the KC(M) fold led by K M Mani. Ever since the merger, Joseph and Mani always existed as separate entities in the KC (M) and  key organisational posts were always shared on the basis of factional loyalties. However, factionalism in the party became torrid with the emergence of Jose K Mani as K M Mani’s heir apparent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Congress
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp