KC(M): A divided house

KOTTAYAM: For the Kerala Congress parties, ‘Valarum thorum pilarum, pilarum thorum valarum’ (splits as it grows and grows as it splits) tagline has proved unerringly true. In its 55-year existence, which witnessed more than 12 major splits in the party, this mitosis seemed to be the lifeline of the Kerala Congress parties. Though, the founder fathers the Kerala Congress are dead or aged now, the party has not shunned its legacy.

And the latest in this regard is the virtual split in the Kerala Congress (M), with K M Mani’s son Jose K Mani on the one side and senior leader P J Joseph on the other side, which once again proves its amoebic existence. Though, the party still exists as the KC (M), one of the two factions will have to give in to the other on the basis of the decision to be announced by the Election Commission(EC). With both Jose and Joseph having already approached the poll panel, a decision is expected anytime soon.

Contentions in KC (M)

After a couple of splits and merger earlier, it was on May 27, 2010, that P J Joseph’s KC (J) finally returned to the KC(M) fold led by K M Mani. Ever since the merger, Joseph and Mani always existed as separate entities in the KC (M) and key organisational posts were always shared on the basis of factional loyalties. However, factionalism in the party became torrid with the emergence of Jose K Mani as K M Mani’s heir apparent.