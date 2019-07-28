Rejaputhra Renjith is film body president

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rejaputhra Renjith was elected the new president of the Kerala Film Producers Association after the panel led by him won all but one seat in the elections held in Kochi on Saturday.

Elections were conducted to elect seven office bearers and 14 executive committee members. The panel led by Renjith and G Suresh Kumar won almost all key positions. The opposing panel led by director Vinayan had to satisfy with one winner in Listin Stephen.

While Renjith secured 162 votes, Vinayan got 94. This was the first election in the Association after a hiatus of five years.