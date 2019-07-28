Sri Lankan PM offers prayers in Kasaragod temple

Home States Kerala

The Sri Lankan premier and wife had offered prayers at Sri Mookambika temple in Kollur, Udupi,  before coming to Kasaragod.

District Collector D Sajith Babu seeing off Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the helipad of a luxury hotel at Udma in Kasaragod on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and wife Maitree Wickremesinghe came to Kasaragod on a private visit and prayed at Kumaramangalam temple at Bela near Kumbla on Saturday. They prayed for the prosperity of their nation and welfare of their family, said temple priest Ramachandra Adiga. The Sri Lankan premier and wife had offered prayers at Sri Mookambika temple in Kollur, Udupi,  before coming to Kasaragod.

In Bela, Ranil and Maitree Wickremesinghe took part in alankara puja and ashlesha puja, said the priest. This is the first time the prime minister is coming to the temple, though he had gone to Kollur earlier once. 

“He came to the temple on the advice on my brother Padmanabha Sharma, who is an astrologer in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur,” Adiga told Express. Ashlesha puja is done by people with Ashlesha or Naga star in Hindu astrology. The priest said the couple came to the temple - whose presiding deity is Lord Vishnu- at 8.50 am and left around 9.30 am, after offering prayers.

 

