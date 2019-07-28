Two AIYF activists held

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The district police arrested two persons on Saturday in connection with the appearance of a poster on the compound wall of CPI district committee office here demanding the ouster of party-state secretary Kanam Rajendran. The arrested are Jayesh and Shiju of Punnapra, who are members of AIYF, the CPI’s youth wing.

Police said a third person, Krishna Kumar Reddyar, who also hails from Punnapra, had gone into hiding.

The poster in the name of ‘Thiruthalvadhikal CPI Ambalapuzha’ appeared on Friday, seeking Kanam’s removal. It also saluted Eldho Abraham, CPI legislator from Muvattupuzha, and party’s Ernakulam district secretary P Raju, who were injured in a police action in Ernakulam last week.

The police identified the culprits after examining CCTV visuals. The CPI expelled the accused from the party’s primary membership.