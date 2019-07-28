Uninspiring leadership fails to curb rampant factionalism in Kerala BJP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The elevation of BJP senior leader V Muraleedharan to the Union cabinet has changed the group equations in the faction-ridden party in Kerala. While the groups led by V Muraleedharan and national executive member PK Krishnadas had been dominating the party for the past two decades, the recent elections changed the scenario. Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and O Rajagopal MLA are the only leaders who command respect beyond group politics in the state.



With Muraleedharan concentrating on national politics a group of young leaders have rallied around state general secretary K Surendran. According to a party source, Muraleedharan has risen above factions and many leaders hitherto close to Krishnadas have crossed over to his group.

The only leader who has managed to rise above group politics in Kerala is state general secretary Sobha Surendran, who has been made co-convenor of the party’s national membership campaign committee.

Meanwhile the second rung leaders of the party are vexed over the dominance of a band of state leaders, who deny space for them to grow.

These leaders complain that the state leadership is lacklustre and moving directionless, which has led to the poll debacle. “The party desperately needs an inspiring leader who can hold the party together and expand the party base beyond the traditional vote base. The same leaders have been contesting elections to Lok Sabha and state Assembly for more than a decade. They are not ready to accommodate the new generation. Many leaders, who were not active in the party for years, have rallied around state president P S Sreedharan Pillai and formed a new group aiming to reap benefits,” said a party leader.

The dismal performance of the party in Kerala in the recent Lok Sabha elections has left the party cadre a disgruntled lot. The party was expecting to win at least three Lok Sabha seats, capitalising on the emotional connect of the Sabarimala devotees, who were hurt by the undue haste shown by the Left Government to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women in the menarche age to the Lord Ayyappa temple. However, the party failed to extend its reach beyond the traditional vote base and could only marginally increase its vote share.