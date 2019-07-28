Home States Kerala

University College suspends nine more students; cops pulled out

University College has suspended nine more students for the violence that had led to the stabbing of a student on the campus earlier this month.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:40 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: University College has suspended nine more students for the violence that had led to the stabbing of a student on the campus earlier this month. Meanwhile, police personnel deployed to ensure security inside the College have been pulled out of the campus and stationed outside the gate in the wake of protests by SFI activists.     

Trouble began on Friday when SFI activists objected to the police being deployed near the room, adjacent to the auditorium, which was being illegally used by the student organisation as its unit office. They also complained of policemen harassing girl students and later demanded eviction of all the police personnel from the campus. Attempts by college authorities to broker peace failed and the police finally retreated to prevent untoward incidents.

Sivaranjith, who confessed to stabbing Akhil on the campus, was brought to the college to gather evidence. 

He is understood to have told the police that he had stolen the answer sheets from the college. The answer sheets, which were recovered from his house, were stolen with the intention of carrying out exam malpractice, he told the police. 

Meanwhile, CCTV visuals from the college on the day of the incident show that Akhil was paraded on the campus by the accused after being stabbed. 

A 30-member group was seen accompanying the accused when Akhil was being paraded. College authorities are planning to take action against more students on the basis of the visuals.

