Why should someone blackmail me: Kanam

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Why should someone blackmail me at this ripe old age, asked CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Kanam told reporters on the sidelines of the CPI zonal meeting here on Saturday that some vested interests were behind the ‘blackmailing theory’ to malign him and the party.

“Some people with vested interests are behind spreading of news in connection with my son through social media and other means. Kanam was replying to queries regarding reports on blackmailing of the CPI state secretary by some people in connection with the corrupt deals allegedly involving his son.



“The police are saying that Eldho Abraham, MLA, was not injured in the police lathicharge. This is not true,” he said.

“We are waiting for the inquiry report to come out,” he said. The party is investigating the incident in which a poster appeared against the party secretary in Alappuzha. “I am not a prisoner of the CPM and the media is trying to portray me like that,” said Kanam.