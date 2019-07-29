Home States Kerala

Doctors to carry out fresh autopsy on key accused in Haritha finance fraud case

The re-postmortem is to be conducted on a directive of the Judicial Commission headed by Justice Narayana Kurup.

Published: 29th July 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: An expert medical team, consisting of two senior police surgeons, on Monday will conduct a re-postmortem on the body of Rajkumar, the accused in the Haritha finance fraud case, who died on June 21, allegedly owing to custodial torture by the Nedumkandam police in Idukki.

The re-postmortem is to be conducted on a directive of the Judicial Commission headed by Justice Narayana Kurup.

The commission had earlier found out several lapses in the first postmortem examination conducted by doctors of the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

ALSO READ: Crime Branch hunts for Malappuram native

“The initial postmortem report was inaccurate. Internal organs were not sent for expert examination. This resulted in the failure to assess the proper nature of the wounds and the time when they were inflicted. Though the cause of death was said to be pneumonia, it said there were several wounds on the body caused by torture. All these could be clear only after conducting a fresh autopsy,” the commission said.
The Judicial Commission will mainly check the fractures caused on Rajkumar’s ribs, as the first postmortem report revealed that Rajkumar’s ribs were broken. 

ALSO READ: Criminals in khaki

However, the report said the ribs were broken while the doctors gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when Rajkumar was in his last stages. 

The commission will find out whether the fractures on Rajkumar’s ribs caused due to custodial torture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haritha finance fraud case custodial death Rajkumar Nedumkandam police Idukki
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp