Doctors to carry out fresh autopsy on key accused in Haritha finance fraud case

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: An expert medical team, consisting of two senior police surgeons, on Monday will conduct a re-postmortem on the body of Rajkumar, the accused in the Haritha finance fraud case, who died on June 21, allegedly owing to custodial torture by the Nedumkandam police in Idukki.

The re-postmortem is to be conducted on a directive of the Judicial Commission headed by Justice Narayana Kurup.

The commission had earlier found out several lapses in the first postmortem examination conducted by doctors of the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

ALSO READ: Crime Branch hunts for Malappuram native

“The initial postmortem report was inaccurate. Internal organs were not sent for expert examination. This resulted in the failure to assess the proper nature of the wounds and the time when they were inflicted. Though the cause of death was said to be pneumonia, it said there were several wounds on the body caused by torture. All these could be clear only after conducting a fresh autopsy,” the commission said.

The Judicial Commission will mainly check the fractures caused on Rajkumar’s ribs, as the first postmortem report revealed that Rajkumar’s ribs were broken.

ALSO READ: Criminals in khaki

However, the report said the ribs were broken while the doctors gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when Rajkumar was in his last stages.

The commission will find out whether the fractures on Rajkumar’s ribs caused due to custodial torture.