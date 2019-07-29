Home States Kerala

K R Namboothiri endowment award winner P N Das passes away

P N Das completed his college education at Sree Neelakanta Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, and wrote several articles in various periodicals, including the banned magazine ‘Prasakthi’. 

Writer and teacher P N Das

Writer and teacher P N Das (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Writer and teacher P N Das died at Government Medical College Hospital here on July 28. He was 72. Das was undergoing treatment for brain infection.

The writer who penned several books was a recipient of the K R Namboothiri endowment award, instituted by Kerala Sahitya Akademi, for the book ‘Oru Thullivelicham’ in 2014. ‘Bhodi Vrikshathinet Ilakal’, ‘Dyanapadangal’, ‘Jeevitha Ganam’, are among his other works. Das completed his college education at Sree Neelakanta Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, and wrote several articles in various periodicals, including the banned magazine ‘Prasakthi’. 

He was also detained during emergency. The body will be kept at his house in Thalakkulathur and at Town Hall for public homage on Monday, following which he will be cremated at 11 am.

