Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's rape-accused son told to give DNA sample

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Binoy Kodiyeri, an accused in the rape and cheating case filed by a Bihar woman, to give his blood sample to Mumbai Police for a paternity test of the victim’s child. The sample must be given on Tuesday.

Binoy, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is accused of sexually abusing the 33-year-old woman promising to marry her.The woman in her complaint alleged that Binoy and she had been in a relationship since 2009 and she had an eight-year-old child from the affair.

On July 3, a sessions court, while granting Binoy anticipatory bail, directed him to submit his blood sample to the police station concerned for a DNA test. But Binoy later approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.

ALSO READ: Binoy heard offering victim money to settle case

When the petition came up for hearing on Monday before a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre, Binoy’s counsel Shirish Gupte said that they are disputing the part of the lower court’s order directing Binoy to give his blood sample for the DNA test.

The High Court, however, said the lower court’s order has to be abided by. “He (Binoy) will have to give his DNA sample,” Justice More said.

Justice Gupte then agreed and said Binoy will have to appear at the police station concerned and give his blood sample.

The court directed the police to submit the DNA test report in a sealed cover before it and posted the petition for further hearing on August 26. It asked the police not to reveal the test result to either party until further orders.