Home States Kerala

Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's rape-accused son told to give DNA sample

Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is accused of sexually abusing a 33-year-old woman under the false pretext of marriage.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Binoy Kodiyeri

Binoy Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Binoy Kodiyeri, an accused in the rape and cheating case filed by a Bihar woman, to give his blood sample to Mumbai Police for a paternity test of the victim’s child. The sample must be given on Tuesday.

Binoy, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is accused of sexually abusing the 33-year-old woman promising to marry her.The woman in her complaint alleged that Binoy and she had been in a relationship since 2009 and she had an eight-year-old child from the affair.

On July 3, a sessions court, while granting Binoy anticipatory bail, directed him to submit his blood sample to the police station concerned for a DNA test. But Binoy later approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.

ALSO READ: Binoy heard offering victim money to settle case

When the petition came up for hearing on Monday before a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre, Binoy’s counsel Shirish Gupte said that they are disputing the part of the lower court’s order directing Binoy to give his blood sample for the DNA test.

The High Court, however, said the lower court’s order has to be abided by. “He (Binoy) will have to give his DNA sample,” Justice More said.

Justice Gupte then agreed and said Binoy will have to appear at the police station concerned and give his blood sample.

The court directed the police to submit the DNA test report in a sealed cover before it and posted the petition for further hearing on August 26. It asked the police not to reveal the test result to either party until further orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Binoy Kodiyeri DNA sample rape case Mumbai police
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp