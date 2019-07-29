Home States Kerala

Kerala Youth Congress gets stuck with spraying of cow dung water on MLA’s seat

People from all strata of society have turned against the Youth Congress for their act targeting a Dalit woman. 

Published: 29th July 2019

The symbolic 'purification ceremony' conducted by Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: While the Youth Congress hoped to gain political mileage by spraying water mixed with cow dung on the venue of an agitation led by Nattika legislator Geetha Gopi of the CPI, the incident has snowballed into a controversy. People from all strata of society have turned against the Youth Congress for their act targeting a Dalit woman. 

The incident happened on July 27 when Geetha protested in front of the Mini Civil Station at Cherpu demanding the immediate repair of Cherpu-Thriprayar Road. Youth Congress activists here alleged that the protest made a mockery of the public’s sentiment.

AIYF Cherpu committee took out a protest march to Cherpu police station on Sunday demanding action against those who sprayed the water mixed with cow dung and insulted a Dalit woman. 
“It is an old ritual where cow. Meanwhile, Geetha Gopi MLA lodged a complaint against the activists alleging caste discrimination.

