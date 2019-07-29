Home States Kerala

Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85 indefinitely closed after boulders invasion

The dangerous beast, which suffered a fractured leg, was apparently grazing on the hills nearby when it was caught in a mudslide.

Published: 29th July 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway

The traffic on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH at the Lock Heart Gap area near Devikulam was closed after giant boulders rolled down a hill (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85  at Lock Heart Gap area near Devikulam on July 28 was indefinitely closed to traffic after giant boulders came crashing down on to the road inflicting severe damage. 

A major tragedy was averted since it took place around 4 am when the stretch was practically deserted. Devikulam Sub-Collector Renu Raj, who visited the spot, told reporters movement of vehicles on the route will be blocked for at least 15 days.

Incidentally, the area where the boulders came crashing down is situated on the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch where the Public Works Department is carrying out road development work at a cost of Rs 380 crore. Lock Heart Gap is one of the most treacherous spots for motorists passing through the region. Additionally, work is on to rescue a bison trapped in between the crashed boulders. 

