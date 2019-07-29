Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85 indefinitely closed after boulders invasion

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway 85 at Lock Heart Gap area near Devikulam on July 28 was indefinitely closed to traffic after giant boulders came crashing down on to the road inflicting severe damage.

A major tragedy was averted since it took place around 4 am when the stretch was practically deserted. Devikulam Sub-Collector Renu Raj, who visited the spot, told reporters movement of vehicles on the route will be blocked for at least 15 days.

Incidentally, the area where the boulders came crashing down is situated on the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch where the Public Works Department is carrying out road development work at a cost of Rs 380 crore. Lock Heart Gap is one of the most treacherous spots for motorists passing through the region. Additionally, work is on to rescue a bison trapped in between the crashed boulders.

The dangerous beast, which suffered a fractured leg, was apparently grazing on the hills nearby when it was caught in a mudslide.